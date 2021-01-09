Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 466 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 466 ($6.09). Approximately 6,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 15,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.06. The company has a market capitalization of £262.96 million and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

