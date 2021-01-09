Aragon Achieves Market Cap of $140.58 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $140.58 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00008680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aragon Profile

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

