Arcblock Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 49.6% against the dollar. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and $11.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

