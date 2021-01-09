Arcblock Price Hits $0.10 (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

