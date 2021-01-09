Ardor (ARDR) Price Up 6.4% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $82.13 million and $2.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00172934 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

