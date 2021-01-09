Ardor Market Capitalization Hits $82.13 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000635 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00172934 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

