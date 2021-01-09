Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Trading Up 11.6%

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) shares traded up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.63 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.13). 466,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 651,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.99.

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

