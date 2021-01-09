Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $73,918.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 112.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 237,043% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,118,017 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

