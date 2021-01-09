Argentum Price Reaches $0.0002 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.