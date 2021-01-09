Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,364,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 107,933 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

ARGO opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.