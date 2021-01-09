Arion Trading Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market capitalization of $54,551.57 and approximately $115.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.29 or 0.00721316 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054690 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,416,547 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

