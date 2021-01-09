Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Cap of $65,015.48

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Arionum has a market cap of $65,015.48 and approximately $100.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

