Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Aritzia from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. Aritzia has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $20.58.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

