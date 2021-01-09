Ark (ARK) One Day Volume Tops $3.44 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $52.77 million and $3.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,570,042 coins and its circulating supply is 126,349,145 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

