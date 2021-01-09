Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading Up 0.2%

Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 6,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armor US Equity Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

