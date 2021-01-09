Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $356,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $78.17 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

