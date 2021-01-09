Arqma Market Capitalization Reaches $54,169.02 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market cap of $54,169.02 and approximately $29,649.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,622.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.16 or 0.03180865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00441260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.36 or 0.01396643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00368268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00196649 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 126% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,887,448 coins and its circulating supply is 7,842,904 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official website is arqma.com. Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

