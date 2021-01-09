ArtByte Market Capitalization Hits $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

