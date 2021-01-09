Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. BidaskClub downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of AJG opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.