Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce sales of $7.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $10.50 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $26.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.39 million to $30.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $26.12 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $30.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.09.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $80.44 on Friday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.