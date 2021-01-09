Arweave Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $110.80 million and $5.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00008099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

