Aryacoin (AYA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $355,945.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $355,945.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

