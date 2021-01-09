Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) fell 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. 30,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 12,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARZTY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

