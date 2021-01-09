Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $10,598,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.