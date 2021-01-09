Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.