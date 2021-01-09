Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.
NASDAQ ASMB opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 152,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $7,398,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
