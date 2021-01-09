Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) (BIT:G) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.94 ($17.58).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (G.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

