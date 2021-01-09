Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY remained flat at $$8.86 on Friday. 95 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $10.29.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

