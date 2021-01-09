Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.95

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.64. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 81,309 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ALPMY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Astellas Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

