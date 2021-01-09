Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

ASUR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 137,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,697. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S Squared Technology LLC grew its stake in Asure Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 578,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 82,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 490,383 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.9% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

