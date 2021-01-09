Atari Token (ATRI) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Atari Token has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $82,371.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atari Token token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Atari Token has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Atari Token Token Profile

Atari Token is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com

