ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.82. The company had a trading volume of 372,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,442. The stock has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.25. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$54.97.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.49 per share, with a total value of C$86,591.93. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,165,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

