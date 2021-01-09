Atheios (ATH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market capitalization of $14,075.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

