ATLANT Market Capitalization Achieves $428,848.42 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 87.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $428,848.42 and $4.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 32.8% against the dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATL is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

