Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:AUB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.83. 252,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,044. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.