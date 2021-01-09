Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,908 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.