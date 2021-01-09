Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $96,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 11.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

