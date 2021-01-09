Atlas Protocol (ATP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $304,155.00

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $304,155.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00052111 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.