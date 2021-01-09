Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Cap Hits $10.90 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $10.90 million and $81,412.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

