Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Shares Up 11.4%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) shot up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 3,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIOSF)

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.