AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.69. AT&T reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,736,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,441,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.