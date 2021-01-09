ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.20

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and traded as high as $37.55. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 12,426 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 33.51. The firm has a market cap of £74.54 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

