Augur (REP) Achieves Market Cap of $207.94 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $18.90 or 0.00046417 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $207.94 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.78 or 0.00284299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.21 or 0.02966746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

