Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $19.00 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $19.00 million and $2.82 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00042585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.26 or 0.03763932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.40 or 0.00290272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.