Autonio Price Reaches $0.0432 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $122,621.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00107141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.59 or 0.00686660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00215872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052973 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

