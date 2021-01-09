Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160.18 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00017414 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 101.5% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $545.58 million and $160.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00717104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00054731 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

