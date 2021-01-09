AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 784,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,010. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.