Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.68. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Avangrid by 73.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 65.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.