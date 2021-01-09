Aventus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108,426.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aventus has traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar. Aventus has a market capitalization of $857,699.48 and $108,426.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a token. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars.

