Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Avient reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Avient in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

