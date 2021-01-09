Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $262.31

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) (LON:AVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $262.31 and traded as high as $279.40. Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) shares last traded at $277.00, with a volume of 7,661 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 262.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.36 million and a P/E ratio of 64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avingtrans plc (AVG.L) Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

